Reggae Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has announced plans to visit Nigeria to see Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Tacha.



This comes at a time when Shatta Wale and his new bestie Tacha are making fans jealous with their new friendship as they ‘chop love’ on social media.

Taking to Instagram to announce his plans, he wrote: “Am going to Nigeria tomorrow to see this fine girl,” as he posts a photo of Tacha.

However, it is not certain if Shatta Wale will be able to make this trip since Nigeria is in a lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic.

Read the post below: