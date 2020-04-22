Barcelona are to give a sponsor naming rights to the Nou Camp for the first time and donate all the revenue to fighting coronavirus.

Barca’s stadium – which is known as Camp Nou in Catalan – has never had another name since opening in 1957.

The La Liga champions have given the title rights to the Barca Foundation, who will find a sponsor for 2020-21.

“Revenue will be used to fund research projects and the worldwide fight against the pandemic,” the club said.

“FC Barcelona and the Barca Foundation consider it a necessity that at this time of humanitarian crisis, the institution should use all its resources to fight against the coronavirus pandemic and its consequences.”

Spain is one of only four countries in the world to have more than 20,000 coronavirus-related deaths to date.

Barcelona did not have a shirt sponsor until 2010 when they signed a deal with the Qatar Foundation, although charity Unicef had appeared on their shirts from 2006.