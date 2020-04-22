The district police commander for Biakoye in the Oti region, Superintendent Simon Amenu, has advised the youth in the area to desist from the use and abuse of illicit drugs as they are harmful to their health, sanity and development.

According to him, drugs such as cannabis (wee), tramadol and others have adverse effects on the body and mind and could destroy those who use and abuse them.

He also urged residents to take personal security as matter of concern by reporting to the police anytime a stranger or unknown person is found in the area to allow them carry out investigations to clamp down on criminal activities within the district.

Superintendent Simon Amenu, said this when the assembly member for Gyamerakrom electoral area, presented veronica buckets, nose face masks, hand sanitisers and other equipment to Worawora Traditional Council and some other government institutions on behalf of the Nkosuohene of the area Owusu Afari II, as part of his contribution to prevent the possible spread of the novel coronavirus disease.

The assembly member for Gyamerakrom electoral area, Obeng Ntim, seized the opportunity and advised residents to observe protocol directives by the Ministry of Health to avoid the spread of the virus.

Nana Yaw Boa-Sei Kogo III, the Akombeahene on behalf of the chiefs, thanked Nana Owusu Afari, for the donation and added his voice to the president’s directives that relatives bury their beloved ones who are still kept in the mortuary as the ban on social gathering is still on.

However, the Benkomhemaa of Worawora Traditional Council, Nana Yaa Gyamea and some members of Worawora thanked and urged that members follow the guidelines to control the spread.