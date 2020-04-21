Acting General Manager of GhOne, Nana Aba Anamoah, has put The Multimedia Group Limited in its right spot; the biggest media brand in Ghana.

Explaining her assertion, the award-winning journalist said The Multimedia Group and its subsidiary Joy FM have been consistent since their emergence 25 years ago.

“Multimedia does a lot of politics, l I think you’ve got to give it to Joy FM. I think it is the biggest media brand in Ghana and they have been consistent for 25 years.

“I don’t think we give them enough credit for it… I can never stop saying that; they have been great, very consistent and have a very strong positive brand,” she said in an interview with Kobby Kyei.

Watch interview below: