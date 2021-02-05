Former assistant coach of Ghana Black Stars, Ibrahim Tanko, has stated his readiness to coach any local club, especially, Asante Kotoko.

The 43-year-old is the current coach of the country’s home-based Under-23 team.

Tanko is yet to return to club football since he coached German side, FC Cologne in an assistant capacity between 2011-2012.

The former Cameroonian national football team assistant coach has been linked to Asante Kotoko for the past months.

And, according to him, he is available for the Porcupine Warriors and any other club that may require his services.

“I am available, any team that needs me can make an approach and talk to me,” Tanko told Kumasi based Kessben FM.

“If any team needs my services, they can present their offer and if it’s worth considering why not,” he added.

Asante Kotoko are yet to name a permanent head coach despite recording some good results under interim manager Johnson Smith.

Maxwell Konadu who was the head coach of the club was shown the exit after losing to Great Olympics in the matchday 4 games at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The former Borussia Dortmund forward has had coaching stints with Freiburg (Germany), FC Copenhagen (Denmark), and FC Cologne (Germany).

Tanko served as the deputy coach for Kwesi Appiah from 2017 to 2019.