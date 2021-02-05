A judicial officer has been dispatched to join the third witness of the petitioner, Robert Joseph Mettle-Nunoo, from where he is testifying.

Mr Mettle-Nunoo will give evidence through skype to the court after he was reported to be unwell.

Lead Counsel, Akoto Ampaw raised a concern that without the presence of such an officer, he can be assisted to offer testimony which will be unfair.

He noted that for a fair hearing, it is necessary to have an officer present.

“So that we are certain that there is nobody or means of prompting him if questions are asked, because this is very important in our view,” he said.

Tsatsu Tsikata agreed to the concerns raised by the Lawyer Akoto Ampaw’s request.

The former President, John Mahama’s third witness, Mr Mettle-Nunoo, is to be cross-examined.

This follows a similar exercise undertaken by the National Democratic Congress’ General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, and Dr Michael Kpessa-Whyte who was also at the national collation centre (strong room) during the December polls.