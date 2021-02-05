Paul Adom-Otchere, the host of Good Evening Ghana, has said the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) cannot disclose in court that it does not have duplicates of the pink sheets used for the December 7, 2020, elections.

According to him, the Electoral Commission (EC) is by law mandated to provide the party with duplicates of the pink sheets. “How then does the party go to court to mount a petition and say that I don’t have the results?”

Mr Adom-Otchere, who was speaking on the Editorial segment of his show on Thursday, February 4, said:

“I believe they have the results. The NDC must come and show the results that they have, unless, of course, their concern is the results that they have may not make their case but if the results they have will make their case for which reason they have mounted an election petition, whether the petition is successful or not, they owe it to Ghanaians to show the Ghanaian people that we have the election results.”

Mr Adom-Otchere further indicated that if all the Independent Election Observers, including the media and Civil Society Organisations, were able to independently collate their figures and get the results needed, then the NDC should be able to do that.

“What is the point about the NDC saying that I do not have it? We have to make it impossible for the NDC to say that they don’t have the results; they must bring the results,” he stressed.

He expressed his surprise that a major opposition political party, after governing Ghana for so many years and having had important individuals within the rank-and-file of the party, will say that.

“Johnson Asiedu Nketia goes to court and on three important questions says I don’t have the results. What is the meaning of this?”

He questioned further: “Is the NDC taking Ghanaians for granted? Are they taking their own people for granted?”