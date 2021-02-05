Celebrated Dancehall act, Shatta Wale, has disclosed he is, with mixed feelings, accepting the fact that three of his top hits have been featured in a Spanish film.

Shatta has topped trends this week after Black Beach, a thriller movie, adopted his Ayoo, My Level and Mama Stories in their club scenes.

The international artiste says the feature has proved to him that he is loved abroad more than in his motherland, a situation that he says makes him sad.

“My problem is that people do not give me the opportunity to really make the country proud. People expect me to toe a certain path but in actual sense, I have created a path for myself. I have a plan for my future but people do not understand and think I am sleeping in the industry,” he said.

Shatta further said Ghanaians relate to him as just a comedian and only concentrate on him when it involves negativity.

But, he wants that narrative to change and be noted as a brand who desires to make his country proud and motivate his fans through his craft.

On how he bagged the collaboration, Shatta disclosed it was a private agreement with his team which he earned by virtue of his positive heart.

RELATED

“So Chris Conney [Shatta’s Public Relations Officer] spoke with them just for them to accept my songs because they initially stated they were looking at mine and other French songs. We later realised they registered three, including Mama Stories and I was very excited because that song was deliberately written for my mother,” Shatta disclosed exclusively on Hitz FM.

Black Beach is the second movie to register Shatta Wale’s songs; the first was a 2015 ‘Beast of No Nation’ which had his Everybody Like My Thing as a background song.