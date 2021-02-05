BIMA, the leading provider of mobile-delivered health and insurance services, has been awarded ‘Best Mobile Innovation for Health and Insurance in Ghana’ by Global Brands Magazine.

Global Brands Awards, which is part of the United Kingdom-based Global Brands Magazine, recognises companies with a unique vision, exceptional service, innovative solutions and consumer-centric products. This is the first Global Brand Award for BIMA.

The Global Brand Award for BIMA follows a successful marketing campaign, run across Ghana in 2020. BIMA Asorti helped drive awareness for BIMA’s mobile-delivered insurance and health services through series of television, radio and digital advertising.

Jemima Ashietey, Marketing Manager, BIMA Ghana, said: “We know our customers value BIMA as a trustworthy and caring brand. We continuously work to improve and make products that are innovative, simple and affordable and that place customers at the heart of our services. We are honoured to be recognised at the Global Brand Awards for this work.”

Mobile-delivered insurance from BIMA was launched in Ghana in 2010. Since then the company has gone on to launch award-winning mobile health services, including a 24/7 tele-doctor service and a suite of online-to-offline services including discounts in laboratories and pharmacies.

BIMA has developed a platform that easily integrates with any mobile operator allowing payment through airtime credit or mobile money wallets which allows the organisation to maximise on the opportunities provided by the mobile penetration rates in emerging markets.