Dancehall act, Shatta Wale, is on his way to reaching the peak in his music career as a Spanish producer has featured two of his songs in a film.

Shatta’s Ayoo and My Level have been incorporated into Black Beach, a thriller released on streaming platform, Netflix, Wednesday, February 3.

The songs were running in the background of a pub scene, and the Spanish characters sang the lyrics aloud.

As the mood in the scene was charged, the DJ opted for My Level, which called for more dance steps and applause from the background cast as the protagonist went about his script.

Black Beach is an adventurous tale of a lawyer with a promising future who is forced to dive deep into his past when he agrees to negotiate with an old friend turned kidnapper.

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale has recorded a rise in his rating following his collaboration with American idol, Beyoncé.

Watch snippet below: