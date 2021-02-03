Energy Minister, John Peter Amewu
Member of Parliament (MP) for Hohoe Constituency, John Peter Amewu, has listed promises he has delivered to his constituents in his first month of assuming office.

The MP’s list covers areas such as education, infrastructure, water, job creation, electricity, road development, and telecommunication.

In the area of education, the first time MP said he has been able to secure scholarships for some 50 students in his constituency and has also distributed laptops to teachers and students in the month of January 2021.

Some youth of Hohoe have been secured jobs in the public sector by the MP as indicated on his list.

May be an image of 1 person and text that says 'PROMISES DELIVERED, JANUARY 2021 FIRST ONE(I) MONTH OF AMEWU'S ADMINISTRATION MP çå的 Infrastructure: Work started on construction the chief's palace for zongo Communities. 01 Telecom Network: 07 Delivery s Wii-Todz Telecom electricity site preparation Education: Secured scholarships Over 50 students tertiary education locally and teachers students within the constituency 02 06 Hohoe town Roads: Drainage Works has commenced for extension network within and Segbedeme Water: Final works on Boreholes drilled be commisioned for use. 03 05 Electricity: Connectior more communitiesto national grid. Covering Camp, Majestic villa hotel, areas 04 Jobs: Secured Employment some Hohoe youths within the public sector'

The first time MP also indicated that his office is conducting final works on some boreholes drilled and yet to be commissioned in the Hohoe Constituency.

Mr Amewu, who served as Energy Minister in the first term of President Nana Addo Danwka Akufo-Addo’s government, won the Hohoe seat on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

He has been nominated as Minister-designate for Lands and Natural Resources by President Akufo-Addo who is currently constituting a new government for his second term.