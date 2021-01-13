other interested parties have filed an appeal to the Supreme Court seeking a review of the court’s decision to overturn the Ho High Court’s orders against former Energy Minister, Peter Amewu.

In a 44-page Statement of Case filed to the apex court, by their legal representative, Emile Atsu Agbakpe Prof Margaret Kweku and the others highlighted about 18 grounds of fundamental error made by the Supreme Court to quash the High Court’s order.

The petitioners stated that the Supreme Court fundamentally erred when it referred to the right to vote as a provision falling within the directive principles of State Policy under the constitution.

The Supreme Court is also faulted for invoking its supervisory powers against the Ho High Court when the Court was enforcing the human rights law within its jurisdiction.

Some residents of Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe, and Lolobi (SALL) dragged Hohoe MP-elect John Peter Amewu and the EC to the Ho High Court.

They contend by not being allowed to vote in the just-ended parliamentary elections, their rights have been breached. They secured a 10-day injunction against the gazetting of John Peter Amewu as the winner of the polls.

After the hearing, the Court on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, issued an order restraining Peter Amewu from holding himself out as Member of Parliament -Elect for Hohoe Constituency.

Deputy Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame then filed an application at the Supreme Court urging it to restrain the Ho High Court from hearing the matter.

He maintained the SALL residents do not have voting rights in Hohoe since the Supreme Court has already ruled that the area falls within the Oti region.

The Apex Court, therefore in a unanimous decision on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, ruled that the Ho High Court erred when it granted an injunction against the gazetting of John Peter Amewu who has now been inaugurated as MP.