Nurses, their assistants and midwives can now renew their PIN/AIN via a new online payment system.



This was announced by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Ghana.

Previously, nurses, nurse assistants and midwives had to wait for some months to receive their PIN/AIN after renewal.



“We are happy to inform you that #NurseAssistants, #Nurses and #Midwives can now renew the PIN/AIN through our new #online payment system,” the Council stated in a Facebook post.

In order to access the online payment and PIN/AIN renewal platform, one would have to download the NMC Mobile App via App Store or Google Playstore to create an account and follow the steps to make payment.



Also, persons will receive an SMS acknowledging receipt of payment.



The Council further advised its members to contact the “Public Affairs Directorate” if they have challenges while going through the steps to renew their PIN/AIN.