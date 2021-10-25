A photo of Popular Ghanaian boxer, Ayitey Powers, in clerical robe has left many questioning if he has changed his profession.

In the viral photo, Ayitey Powers was seen in a violet cassock with an embroidery of white cross at the front.

He wore a hat with the same design and held a big Bible.

The boxer posed for the camera in front of a banner with the inscription Fire Prayer Ministry (Ogya Fie) Jordan Temple.

Ghanaian boxer, Ayitey Powers

The photo has generated hilarious reactions amid congratulatory messages from social media users who have sighted it.