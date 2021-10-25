Hiplife musician, Justice Amoa, popularly known as Patapaa, has lamented the frequent use of unpleasant words by his fellow artistes in the country to describe him.

He revealed that the high level of mockery from other colleagues in the music industry has affected the growth of his brand and affected his career negatively.

“I have lost the respect of many people in the industry due to some unpleasant lyrics used on me by other artistes. It has had a negative effect on my career which has stalled my progress as a musician,” he bemoaned.

The ‘One Corner’ hitmaker explained that unlike other popular musicians, he has mostly been treated badly in the entertainment circles.

According to him, people should accord him some level of respect and refrain from always painting him black.

ALSO READ:

Patapaa recently launched an attack on Sarkodie and his wife for what he has described as damage to his brand by the rapper and other musicians. But this did not go well with many industry players.

“People have said all kinds of things against me following my comments on Sarkodie but they fail to recognise the damage he has caused my brand. I have lost ambassadorial deals due to some of the wordplays in his songs and for me, that is unfair,” he complained.

“My family and friends also feel aggrieved with some unpleasant words used on me and sometimes I feel the music industry is unfair to me,” he told GNA in an interview.

Patapaa has insisted that he will not apologise to Sarkodie until the latter renders an unqualified apology to him.