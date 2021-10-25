Maverick musician, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as Kwame A-Plus, has jumped to the fray regarding Shatta Wale’s hoax shooting incident.

Speaking to Jay Foley on Showbiz A to Z on Saturday, he said Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, was right in his actions that led to his arrest.

Since the dancehall musician’s arrest, many people in the public space have condemned his actions and appealed for the law to take its due course.

However, Kwame A-Plus believes there was a purpose to his actions, and that has been realised in the arrest of Bishop Stephen Akwasi Appiah, otherwise known as Jesus Ahuofe, the pastor who prophesied the death of Shatta Wale.

“Why is everyone refusing to talk about the fact that we live in a country where we all say spiritual matters we don’t take to the police, spiritual matters we don’t take it to court? However, as we speak, somebody [Shatta Wale] has been arrested by the police and remanded by the court. It means that something significant has happened,” he said.

This comes on the back of several doom prophecies about celebrities in the media that the Ghana Police Service has largely gone unnoticed.

ALSO READ:

“Somebody must die for something. Shatta Wale planned it. It was well planned, and I am very happy. However, we have to lay emphasis on the pastor who has been arrested. When the guy made the statement, he was not arrested.

“Before Shatta Wale staged this prank, spiritual matters weren’t illegal. Immediately Shatta did what he did; then, spiritual matters became illegal. I am very happy with what the police and the courts are doing,” he said.

A-Plus says most people condemning the dancehall artiste do not like him.

He maintains that people should focus more on the actions of false prophets and how they affect the moral fibre of society.

“Anybody making religion unattractive must be arrested because that is one of the bodies preaching morals and helping our economy. If you are not careful and a prophet tells you that you are going to be shot, he can arrange for you to be shot so he can tell people, ‘I am the greatest prophet, didn’t I tell you?”

Shatta Wale was remanded in prison custody for a week last Thursday by an Accra Circuit Court to reappear on the 26th of October, 2021.