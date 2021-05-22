Ghanaian boxer, Braimah Isaac Kamoko, also known as Bukom Banku, has asked his colleague boxer Ayittey Powers not to attend his mother’s funeral.

According to him, they are no longer friends, hence he doesn’t need his condolences or presence to bid his late mother farewell.

Additionally, Bukom Banku cautioned Ayittey Powers to heed to his message because he is willing to cut his head off if he dares goes against the message.

In an interview with SVTV Africa, the comedian said Ayittey Powers is an ungrateful being, adding that, God should kill me if I become friends with him again.

No one should tell me anything… the Bible said if your hands disturb you you have to cut it off.

Not even John Mahama can talk me out of this. I am afraid of him because I have a problem with King Jerry and he supported him on many radio interviews.

I helped powers to bury his mother but If he comes to the funeral, I will cut his head off. I don’t want him to come to my mother’s funeral. I will even shoot him. I don’t want him there, everyone can come but not him, he maintained.

Bukom Banku lost his mother in the wee hours of Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

Banku, amid tears, confirmed the news on Asempa FM’s Ultimate Sports though he did not disclose the cause of death.