Ghanaian boxer, Isaac Briama Kamoko, popularly known as Bukom Banku, has lost his mother, Adomonline.com has gathered.

The incident is said to have occurred in the wee hours of Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

Banku, amid tears, confirmed the news on Asempa FM’s Ultimate Sports though he did not disclose the cause of death.

The celebrated Super Heavyweight boxer, who wept uncontrollably during the interview, said he was on his way to Koforidua.

ALSO READ:

According to him, his father died when he was young so growing up, his mother has been his everything which makes the death a big blow to him.

Watch the video attached above: