A 47-year-old woman, Olanshile Nasirudeen, has allegedly stabbed her husband to death for impregnating another woman, as reported by Daily Post.

The suspect is said to be the fourth wife of the 51-year-old deceased husband. The two were co-butchers at an abattoir in Ogun State.

The woman was arrested following a distress call received by the Police divisional headquarters.

Police spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspect met the woman recently impregnated by her husband at their abattoir and started questioning her on why she had an affair with her husband.

This, the police said, led to a hot argument between her and the deceased after he tried to interrupt and maintain calm.

In the course of the melee, the police said, “the suspect picked a knife, stabbed the deceased at the back joint of his left leg, thereby, cutting one of his veins.”

He said “the man was quickly rushed to a nearby hospital for first aid, and later transferred to Ijebu-Ode General Hospital where he eventually gave up the ghost due to excessive bleeding.”

The suspect, who fled after stabbing her husband, was later arrested following a trail to her hideout.

“On interrogation, the suspect, who happened to be the fourth wife of the deceased, claimed that it was her husband who first slapped her simply because she asked his new wife her mission at her market stand,” the police said.

The corpse has been released to the family for burial in accordance with Islamic rites after an autopsy was conducted.