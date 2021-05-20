A close female friend of Leticia Kyere Pinaman, the 14-year-old Junior High School (JHS) pupil, who allegedly committed suicide at Miracle Education Academy, has spoken to the media.

In an interview, the young lady said she spoke to her before her mysterious death.

According to the friend, she met the now deceased on her way to take her bath and asked where she was going.

Young Pinaman is said to have told the friend that she was taking a look at something and would soon return.

The friend went on to say that some of her friends said they saw her attending church service in the morning where she asked someone to get her a scarf.

The friend narrated that on getting to the church service, she could not find her and asked for her whereabouts but they could not point to where she was.

The young lady said she then made her way to the dining hall to serve food only to meet a young lady screaming.

Upon checking on the reason for the screams, young Pinaman’s friend said they saw her hanging and quickly called their teacher.