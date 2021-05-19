The father of the 14-year-old female pupil, who allegedly committed suicide at Miracle Education Academy, has said he suspects foul play in his daughter’s death.

William Kyere believes the daughter’s blood was sucked through the hand before being hanged.

The victim, identified as Leticia Kyere Pinaman, was found hanging dead in the school’s dining hall at Baakoniaba in the Bono Region.

Though the reason for her action was not immediately known, a note found on the deceased read: There is so much sorrow and pain in my heart.

But Mr Kyere, speaking with the media, alleged the school authorities are not telling the truth.

According to him, the school authorities fabricated the suicide note and claimed the daughter wrote the note.

Meanwhile, he said the family is waiting for the autopsy to be conducted and if not convinced, he will personally call for a different postmortem.