Richard Kingston has revealed that his biggest regret was not being able to win the Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] with the Black Stars.

The West African country has struggled to win the continent’s most prestigious tournament after winning it in 1982.

Kingston was a member of the Black Stars squad that played in the 2010 finals but lost to Egypt in the final.

Expressing his disappointment in his inability to win the Afcon trophy, Kingston said he tried several means including going for spiritual advice for the black Stars, which remains one of his regrettable moments with the Black Stars.

“I did all I could so we can win a trophy, but unfortunately we could not,” the former Great Olympics goalkeeper told Asempa FM.

“I feel disappointed the team didn’t win the Afcon title,” the former Black Stars first choice goalkeeper added.

Ghana has played the 1992 and 2015 final but failed to lift the trophy.

However, ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, C.K. Akonor has been tasked to win the ultimate to break the country’s 39 years trophy drought.