A 21-year-old Junior High School (JHS) final-year pupil of the Suame M/A Basic School, known as Francisca Amoah Serwaa, is reported missing after she was swept away by flood water at Breman UGC in the Suame Municipality of the Ashanti Region on Wednesday evening.

The girl, according to residents, was swept away after she reportedly attempted to pick up her sandals from the floodwater channel in front of her house.

The emotional mother of the missing girl, Madam Abena Manu, disclosed that all attempts by residents to find the missing daughter have proven futile.

“Almost the entire youth in our neighbourhood came out to search for my daughter upon learning that she has been swept away by the flood after the rains but still my daughter has not been located,” she said.

The family of the mission girl has since reported the matter to the UGC Police station and the Suame department of the National Disaster Management Organisation.