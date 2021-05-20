Dancehall musician Stonebwoy says he is not beefing any musician in Ghana.

In his latest interview on Hitz FM‘s Daybreak Hitz show, the musician said he is more focused on his music career, adding that, he has no issues with his ex-protégé Kelvyn Boy.

According to Stonebwoy, he introduced Kelvyn Boy to the world and that is what matters most to him.

He added that, the MoMo hitmaker is reaching higher heights after they parted ways and that makes him happy.

I mean I helped him and broke him to the world on the topmost level and which I think he should be running with and I think that is what he is doing… that’s what really matters to me honestly, he said.

“I am supercool with everyone you know,” he said.

When he was asked if Kelvyn Boy called him on his birthday earlier, Stonebwoy plainly said, I am not sure he called me.

Kelvyn Boy was dropped from Burniton Music Group in 2019 after spending many years with Stonebwoy.

Meanwhile, Stonebwoy is currently promoting his upcoming virtual concert which is aimed at celebrating one year anniversary of his Anloga Junction album at Bayview Village on May 22.