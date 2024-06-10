Joy Prime’s culinary show, Big Chef, crowned its winner on Sunday, June 9, 2024.

The finale, which took place at The Multimedia Group’s premises saw Emmanuel Mawudem Ablaana emerging as the winner.

The competition, which started with 12 skilled contestants, was narrowed down to six outstanding chefs: Mawudem, Naa Dede, Phyllis, Fidaus, Jessica, and Emerald.

The finalists were challenged to prepare creative traditional dishes that showcased their culinary skills and cultural heritage.

In the end, Naa Dede and Jessica came second and third respectively.

