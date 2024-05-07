The 2023/24 MTN FA Cup final is set to take place at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium in Accra.

The semifinal fixtures are scheduled for this week at the WAFA Park in Sogakope.

Nsoatreman FC will face Legon Cities on Saturday, May 11, 2024, while Bofoakwa Tano will battle defending champions Dreams FC on Sunday, May 12, 2024.

🥁 The stage is set for the #MTNFACup semi finals! Nsoatreman FC clashes with Legon Cities on Saturday, May 11, 2024, while Bofoakwa Tano will lock horns with Dreams FC on Sunday, May 12, 2024, for a spot in the final.⏳@MTNGhana pic.twitter.com/PqXANOqbGd — MTN FA CUP (@MTNFACupGH) May 7, 2024

Wilson Arthur, Chairman of the FA Cup Committee, confirmed to Akoma FM that the University of Ghana Sports Stadium will host the final this season.

He explained, “After further discussions, we changed our original plan to hold the semi-finals and finals at the newly constructed Tarkwa TNA Stadium and Legon Stadium, respectively. However, the TNA stadium was not ready.”

“We thought about going to Sameraboi, but after some consultations, we decided that going to the Volta would be more helpful, so we went back to our backup plan, which was Sogakope.”

“However, the Legon Stadium has been selected to host this year’s finals. We would like to choose that location for the competition’s semifinal and final rounds going forward, pending ExCo approval,” he added.

Dreams FC is the defending champions after securing the Africa slot by defeating King Faisal 2-0 in the finals.

The stadium, commissioned on March 2, 2024, has already proven its worth by successfully hosting two matches of the Africa Games Men’s Football tournament held in Accra just two months ago.