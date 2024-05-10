The revered founder of Streams of Joy International Ministry and the driving force behind the NSPPD movement, Pastor Jerry Eze, has once again demonstrated his generosity to his members.

Pastor Eze has gifted six of his loyal church members brand new saloon cars.

A heartwarming video circulating online captured the emotional moment as Pastor Eze presented the keys to the new automobiles to members of his worship team within the NSPPD movement.

The recipients, visibly overwhelmed with joy and gratitude, expressed their heartfelt appreciation for Pastor Eze’s kindness and generosity.

The gesture comes as a token of Pastor Eze’s deep appreciation for the unwavering support and loyalty shown by these individuals, particularly during challenging times when he faced false accusations and attacks.

It was these very members who stood by him, defending his name and integrity in the face of adversity.

Pastor Eze joins the few ‘Men of God’ who have appreciated their members with cars.

A week ago, Moses Bliss also gifted three of his loyal staff a saloon car each.

Watch video below: