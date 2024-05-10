Tensions flared during the ongoing voter registration exercise when supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at midnight confronted alleged non-residents bused from Afefe in Ketu North to register.

They were said to have been brought in from the hometown of Pius Enam Hadzide, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate, to register in the Asuogyaman constituency.

NDC supporters insisted that, the non-residents must return to their communities, arguing that they were ineligible to register.

This led to heated altercations and increased tension in the area. Police intervened and arrested the suspects and later granting them bail.

All suspects were challenged by NDC agents at the voter registration centre on Wednesday, May 8 after they defiantly went through the process.

NDC Constituency Secretary, Clement Amagatse said they will resist all attempts to register foreigners in Asuogyaman.

The limited voter registration exercise began on Tuesday, May 7, aiming to register approximately 623,000 first-time voters across Ghana.

The exercise is set to last for 21 days, ending on May 27, 2024.

Due to online registration challenges, the EC announced it would switch to offline registration starting May 9, 2024.

