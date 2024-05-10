The Adentan Magistrate’s Court in Accra has remanded a father and son in police custody for conspiracy to commit crime and murder.

The plea of Solomon Nii Odoi Yemoh and his son, Caleb Ofori Yemoh, was not taken, and they are to reappear in court on May 28 for allegedly killing Marquaye Okai, their relative.

This was after the prosecutor, Chief Inspector Ebenezer Addo, informed the court, presided over by Mrs. Nancy Adade, that investigations were ongoing while his outfit awaited the post-mortem report as well as advice from the Attorney General’s Department.

He told the court that the complainant in the case is a driver, while the first accused, Solomon Nii Odoi Yemoh, is a welder, and his son, Yemoh, is a teacher at a private school, and both live at Ashongman Estates in Accra.

The court heard that the accused and Marquaye Okai were relatives, and that on March 9, 2024, at about 7:30, a misunderstanding was ensured between the deceased and Yemoh, resulting in a fight.

Chief Insp. Addo stated that Yemoh, in the process, suffered a head injury, and they were both separated.

The court heard that Nii Yemoh went to Agbogba clinic for treatment, and while being attended to by medical officers, he spotted the deceased standing a few meters by the roadside.

Chief Insp. Addo said Nii Yemoh left the clinic and attacked Okai with wood and inflicted multiple wounds on him.

The court heard that, while Nii Yemoh was hitting Okai with wood, his son Caleb joined his father in beating Okai till he became unconscious.

Chief Insp Addo said Nii Yemoh and his son abandoned Okai, and a Good Samaritan rushed him to the Pentecost Hospital, Madina, but died a few hours later while receiving treatment.

The court heard that during the investigation, the complainant identified Nii Yemoh and his son Caleb as alleged perpetrators of the crime.

Chief Insp. Addo said the father and son were arrested, and cautionary statements were taken from them.

