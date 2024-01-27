Available data form the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary shows that only 38 women contested the elections in 10 out of 15 regions in the elections.

Only the Oti region was excluded from the primary as the party has no parliamentary representation there.

And out of the 10 regions that featured ladies, the Ashanti region had the highest number of female aspirants accounting for no fewer than eleven contestants.

The Greater Accra and the Eastern regions followed with nine aspirants each.

Here is a distribution of the female aspirants across the regions.

They are followed by the Central and Western regions with two female contesters each.

The remaining five regions; Bono, Northern, Upper East, North East, and Ahafo- each had one female aspirant each.

Among all the female aspirants, Awayaso West Wugon MP Lydia Alhassan was the only unopposed candidate.

See the table below for details: