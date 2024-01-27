Real Madrid came from behind to beat Las Palmas and move back to the top of La Liga.

Javier Munoz’s goal just after the break had put the hosts ahead against a Real side without the suspended Jude Bellingham.

But for the second week running, Real fought back to take all three points.

Vinicius Jr levelled with a low effort and substitute Aurelien Tchouameni headed in a Toni Kroos delivery late on for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Real are now two points clear of second-placed Girona at the top of the Spanish league with both teams having played 21 games.

Girona have an opportunity to reclaim top spot when they travel to struggling Celta Vigo on Sunday (13:00 GMT).