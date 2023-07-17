Former Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Moses Amarh, says he won’t contest for the FA Presidential seat.

Elections are expected to be held later this year in October to elect new Executive Council members and a new president of the Football Association.

Former GFA Vice President, George Afriyie, Kojo Yankah and Benjamin Jantuah have all declared their intention for the GFA seat.

Asked whether he will contest for the seat, the former Black Stars management committee member says he has no intention.

“I have been an executive member before and my responsibilities now are a lot,” he told Adom FM.

“I will sit behind and offer my support and advice to the current administration,” he added.

Meanwhile, the presidential aspirants are expected to pay GHC50,000 as filing fees.