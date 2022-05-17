Before you step out to purchase the expensive beauty products from the mall or skin care shop, consider the coconut vendor at your junction.

Coconut water contains skin-brightening ingredients, like vitamin C and amino acids, these ingredients can build rebuild your skin to perfection and have people turning heads.

The benefits of coconut water have to do mainly with its intake and note external application on the skin.

There’s no evidence suggesting that topical application of coconut water can reduce redness, blackheads, or skin pigmentation.

Take advantage of the beauty benefits it coconut water because it is not just a drink to give you a soothing and relaxing feeling on your beach holiday or in the scorching summer heat.

Pulse.com.gh bring you 5 skin benefits of coconut water.

1. Flushes out toxins

Enriched with vitamins A, K and C, coconut water cleanses the skin thoroughly for a healthier-looking skin due to its collagen production.

2. Prevents ageing

Coconut water helps your skin to repair and restore itself faster, thereby reducing signs of ageing due to cytokines present in it.

3. Fights acne

Regularly intake coconut water soothes your gut as well as your entire body from the inside, which makes acne occurrences extremely rare.

4. Glow Effect

Coconut water is hydrating and nourishing which helps with cases like patch skin and dry skin. When drunk habitually, it eventually leaves the skin with a glow effect.

5. Boost complexion

Coconut water is a type of protein ‘cytokines’, which helps in boosting cell growth and thus makes our complexion clean and clear. It also is rich in vitamins C which helps to brighten and lighten the skin.