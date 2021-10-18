Women love men who take care of their skin. Still, let’s be honest, how many men care for their skin properly? Not many.

Men don’t have the time, or to state it properly, we don’t see the need. The only time we put in effort to apply lotion properly is during the harmattan season.

Imagine not applying lotion properly until December! Strange right?

If you want to have every lady drool over your skin not just during harmattan but throughout the year, here are 3 simple Skincare routines to Incorporate:

1) Use A Moisturizing Soap or Shower Gel

If we’re keeping it a buck, many men don’t care about the soap they use, we can use laundry soap for all we know.

This is why when you use a good moisturizing soap, the evidence is clear. You would stand out from the rest of us that use just any kind of soap.

A good moisturizing soap allows moisture to penetrate your skin making it soft and relaxed.

2) Use A Moisturizing Lotion

There was a rumor going around sometime ago. People were saying men don’t apply cream, they said we just step out of the shower and into our clothes.

On behalf of all the men, I can confidently tell you that the rumor is false. We apply cream, in fact we apply it frequently, we just don’t apply it properly – we are not thorough and we use any kind of lotion we see.

However, things are about to change. After reading this article, we’ve decided to up our game.

A good moisturizing lotion helps your skin glow. It keeps your skin hydrated so you don’t have dry and rough patches, it smooths your skin and then gives you a nice scent.

Get yourself one.

Finally,

3) Maintain Good Hygiene

This part is pretty easy.

Change your bedsheets and pillowcases regularly, wear clean clothes and of course, wear clean underwear.

You don’t want germs and dirt circulating all over your moisturized skin.

So there you have it, 3 simple Skincare tips for men –

Use a moisturizing soap or shower gel

Use a moisturizing lotion

Maintain good hygiene

Other tips you could practice are getting your manicure and pedicure done, applying skin face masks and using a few supplements.