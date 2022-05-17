The lead convener of the #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has confirmed his arrest on Tuesday morning.

Mr Barker-Vormawor said he has never been arrested in his life but within a year of his activism, it has occurred three times.

According to him, he has equally been sued three times – twice by the Ghana Police Service and once by the Electoral Commissioner (EC).

He made these remarks in a Facebook post, describing them as very bizarre.

“Very bizarre that I had never been arrested in life; yet, in just one year of #FixTheCountry activism, I have already been arrested three times.

“I have also been already sued three times, twice by the Ghana Police Service and by the Electoral Commissioner,” he wrote on Facebook after his re-arrest on Tuesday morning.

See post below

Felicity Nelson, one of the group’s conveners, who announced Oliver’s latest arrest said he was picked up by police officers while on his way to the court.

In another post, Oliver indicated he has been charged with careless and inconsiderate driving and needs two sureties at the Madina District Court.