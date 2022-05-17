Arsenal fans have bemoaned the absence of Ghanaian star, Thomas Partey following their latest disappointing 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United on Monday night.

According to them, their hope of finishing in the top four was dashed when the Ghanaian international picked an injury.

The 28-year-old got injured in an away game against Crystal Palace and has not been involved in the team’s fight for Champions League spot.

Arsenal hopes of finishing in the top four were dented after a major blow at St James’ Park against the the Magpies in the Premier League.

Since the injury to Partey, Arsenal has struggled for consistency in the top-flight. They have won four out of the eight games played so far.

Below are comments of some Arsenal fans after their defeat:

Season ended when partey got injured — AFC Lekfront (@Afc_lekfront) May 17, 2022

Arsenal without Thomas Partey is a mess,so how the midfield make weak — Sabi_Boi🕊❄ (@_sabiboi) May 16, 2022

If we had Partey it could have been a totally different game. — Tuff Guy (@T_WAYNE100) May 16, 2022

This is the type of game we could have really done with Partey and Tierney. — FPL Bentley (@FPLBentley) May 16, 2022

This game shows you the importance of Partey. That type of mobility in midfield is an absolute must have. — Daniel (@AFC_Daniel6) May 16, 2022

This is how badly we need Thomas Partey. He is our midfield — Ross (@rozay81_) May 16, 2022

This feels like one of the days where we will miss Partey — Andrew (@TheSmithRowe10) May 16, 2022

It’s insane how much we miss Partey in such games! — Wolf (@WoolwichCannons) May 16, 2022

I don’t care what you say, we really do miss Thomas Partey! #NEWARS — Le African Gooner (@leafricangooner) May 16, 2022

Partey has made 24 league appearances for Arsenal, scored two goals and provided one assist in the process.