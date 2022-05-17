Arsenal fans have bemoaned the absence of Ghanaian star, Thomas Partey following their latest disappointing 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United on Monday night.
According to them, their hope of finishing in the top four was dashed when the Ghanaian international picked an injury.
The 28-year-old got injured in an away game against Crystal Palace and has not been involved in the team’s fight for Champions League spot.
Arsenal hopes of finishing in the top four were dented after a major blow at St James’ Park against the the Magpies in the Premier League.
Since the injury to Partey, Arsenal has struggled for consistency in the top-flight. They have won four out of the eight games played so far.
Below are comments of some Arsenal fans after their defeat:
Partey has made 24 league appearances for Arsenal, scored two goals and provided one assist in the process.