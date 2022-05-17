Actor, John Dumelo says Yvonne Nelson’s ‘dumsor’ demonstration against the erstwhile John Mahama administration in 2015 was unnecessary.

According to him, the then government was solving the power crisis before the actress led the protest.

John Dumelo made the comment in an interview on Adom TV’s Ahosepe Xtra show.

“I don’t think it was necessary. At that time the government said he will fix the problem and before he [Mahama] left, he fixed it. I will not fault anyone but you should have given him [Mahama] the due credit for solving it” he added.

Yvonne Nelson leads Dumsor demo in 2015

Given the current circumstance, John Dumelo charged Yvonne Nelson to lead another demonstration against the Akufo-Addo government over the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy popularly known as E-Levy.

“They have to do another demonstration for the E-levy. I paid 5,000 cedis and paid almost 70-something cedis. If I am to send that amount everyday, imagine how much I will have to pay as E-levy”, he said.

John Dumelo is convinced that, should they stage a protest against E-levy, it will not yield any results.

“We can do the demo but the people in power won’t listen unlike John Mahama.We can walk naked to Agbogbloshie and nothing will happen” he stressed.

