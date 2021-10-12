Ghanaian actress, Vicky Zugah, turned a year older on Monday, October 11, 2021.

Like all our favourite celebrities, the screen goddess has shared some stunning photos on her Instagram page to mark her special day.

Amongst other photos, Vicky, clad herself in a jaw-dropping one-piece white lingerie to flaunt her flawless skin.

In other themes, the actress wore beautiful outfits while thankful to God for her new age.

READ ALSO:

Her hairstyle and flawless makeup brought out her beauty unapologetically. Details were considered when styling and executing these unique and exceptional looks.

She captioned one of her posts: “I am a warrior, fighter, a soldier, survivor, the strongest woman I know aside my mama, I am Queen but above all, I am loved.”

Check photos below:

vicky zugah