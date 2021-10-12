National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, says he is yet to receive any official statement on the suspension of their Central Regional Communications Officer, Kwesi Dawood.



Mr Dawood, according to Central Regional executives, has been suspended over alleged incest with his 16-year-old biological daughter, a student of Swedru Senior High School (SHS).



The act is said to have resulted in a pregnancy that was aborted.



The NDC Regional Secretary, Kojo Quansah, confirmed the suspension on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, saying his deputy has been directed to act in his stead.

Reacting to the development on the same show, Mr Gyamfi said he saw media reports regarding the issue but upon verification from Dawood, he said he was yet to receive any letter to that effect.



“I checked with the Regional Secretary who said he has not written any such letter and has not given any letter to Kwesi so I need to cross-check with the regional executives about whether it has been communicated to him.

“If they suspend him, they would have to refer him to the regional Disciplinary Committees for him to prove his innocence,” he explained.



Mr Gyamfi said he needed to be kept in the know about the suspension to keep him abreast with the person he will be working with if it turned out to be true.



He also fought off claims that Mr Dawood has been running from the police, adding he is scheduled to report with his lawyers to the police on Tuesday.

“No court has issued a bench warrant because when the police officers went to the court, it was refused. He also fulfilled all his bail conditions given by the Swedru Magistrate Court and was ordered to report at the circuit court.



“The police showed bad faith and re-arrested him to Cape Coast while he was still fulfilling his bail conditions,” he stated.



Mr Gyamfi stressed that the NDC was a lawful party and will not hesitate to deal with Mr Dawood if it turned out he is found guilty after investigation and pledged their support to get to the bottom of the matter.



He has also called for media reportage on the issue to cease, especially when the case is still under investigation and in court.

He said such media reportage will amount to prejudicial comments which will undermine the suspect’s right to a fair trial.

READ ALSO: