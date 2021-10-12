A 29-year-old man, Samuel Jacob, was on Tuesday docked in a Badagry Magistrates’ Court for allegedly biting off the index finger of Sgt Musa Hassan.

The police charged suspect Jacob, whose address was not provided, with assault and inflicting a wound.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Clement Okuoimose told the court that the defendant committed the offence on October 3, at about 11:30 am at Oloko, Badagry area of Lagos.

The defendant also poured fuel on Sgt Hassan while performing his lawful duty.

The offence, the prosecution said, contravened the provisions of sections 246 and 174 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Fadaunsi Adefioye, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adefioye adjourned the case to November 11 for mention.