Veteran Nollywood actress, Joke Silva, has reacted to rumours currently making rounds about the demise of her husband, actor Olu Jacobs.

According to Punch, the actress, in an exclusive interview, debunked the reports and clarified that the veteran actor was enjoying a nice meal at the time.

Don’t mind them, they’re just talking rubbish; don’t disturb your head. He is in the living room right now about to have Eba and Ogbono soup. Let them keep deceiving themselves. He is hale and hearty, she said.

News of Mr Jacobs’ alleged demise began trending on Twitter on Tuesday evening with fans asking for clarification from family and colleagues.

It is, however, unclear how the news broke.

Few days ago on madam Silva’s birthday, photos of Mr Jacobs looking pale and slim went viral.

The 79-year-old veteran star actor has been away from the spotlight for a few years now with reports claiming he was battling an unnamed illness.

However, actress Uche Jombo recently shared a video of Mr Jacobs at a Lancelot Imasuen movie set in Lagos.

This buttresses his wife’s claims that he is hale and hearty.