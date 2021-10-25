A motor rider, identified as Mustapha, has been crushed to death in an accident on the Asikuma-Bogoso road in the Western Region.

The accident, according to reports, occurred in the early hours of Monday, October 25, 2021, following a collision.

It involved a private car with the registration number GN 2085-21 and a motorbike.

A witness told Adom News a sprinter bus which the motor rider was behind stopped abruptly to pick passengers on the road.

The rider then decided to overtake it but collided head-on with the saloon car which was travelling in the opposite direction after it veered off its lane.

The narrator explained the motor rider hit his head on the ground while the car dragged him a distance down the road.

The Sprinter driver, who had passengers on board, is said to have fled the scene after the tragic incident.

Police in the area have commenced investigations into the matter with the body deposited at the Wassa Akropong Government Hospital.

