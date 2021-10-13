Two persons on an unregistered motorbike have been crushed to death in an accident at Agona Gyasi on the Bawjiase to Agona Swedru Road in the Central Region.

The deceased have been identified as Samedu, aged 16, and his pillion rider, Stephen Tetteh, aged 20 are said to have died on the spot.

The victims were reportedly traveling from Mankrong Nkwanta to Agona Kwanyako at about 11:00 pm on Tuesday when the accident happened.

In an interview with Adom News, an eyewitness by the name, Kojo Nyarko, revealed that the motor crashed into a stationary tipper truck with registration number, GS 2198-12.

The truck, according to Mr Nyarko, had no warning triangle or reflector to alert oncoming road users of a possible danger.

Bodies of the deceased have been picked up by the police at Agona Mankron Nkwanta and deposited at Agona Swedru Government Hospital Morgue for preservation.

The Agona Police have also commenced an investigation into the accident, pending identification of the bodies by family members.

