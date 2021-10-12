The Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) has arrested a driver and impounded nine vehicles in connection with fuel adulteration at the Kumasi Depot.

Eight other drivers are still at large.

Management says the police are currently investigating circumstances leading to the incident.

Managing Director for BOST, Edwin Alfred Nii Obodai Provencal, says workers of the company will be reshuffled as part of measures to curb such incidents.

Mr Obodai says the company has not lost monetary value, though the issue of adulteration is a challenge.

According to the company’s pursuance agreement with the transporters, there could be possible termination of contracts.

Mr Obodai has assured Ghanaians the adulterated commodity will not get onto the market.

