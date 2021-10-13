A police officer has pleaded guilty to having ‘inappropriate relationships’ with two women he met while working.

Paul Chadwick, who served as a constable with Gwent Police until retiring in June, met the women during the course of his duties.

A court heard the 51-year-old entered into the separate inappropriate relationships for periods in 2020.

One of the relationships took place between January and April last year, and another between dates in May.

Chadwick admitted two counts of misconduct in public office during a brief hearing at Newport Crown Court today.

No further details were discussed at the hearing and Chadwick was released on unconditional bail until his sentencing on December 13.

Judge Jeremy Jenkins said he was adjourning sentencing and ordering pre-sentence reports.

‘I am extending the period between the plea and sentence bearing in mind the somewhat unusual circumstances in this case and the need for continuity of counsel,’ he told Chadwick.

‘You have pleaded guilty to two serious offences, as I am sure you are aware.

‘I am not in a position to sentence you today and neither would I without a pre-sentence report.

‘I am going to adjourn sentence until December 13 and that will either be here or in Cardiff.’

Chadwick was charged following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

An IOPC spokesperson said: “At the end of our investigations, we referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service which has since authorised the charges.”

Misconduct in public office is an offence confined to those who are public office holders – such as police officers, councillors and magistrates – and is committed when the office holder acts (or fails to act) in a way that constitutes a breach of the duties of that office.