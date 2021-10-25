Dancehall music star, Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, is serving a one-week remand term at the Ankaful Prisons in the Central Region.

Shatta Wale was remanded on Thursday, October 21, 2021, after appearing before a circuit court in Accra.

Shatta Wale was taken to the Ankaful Prisons which is near Cape Coast to serve his remand term.

A video from the Ankaful prison has popped up showing the massive reception Shatta Wale received upon his arrival.

In the video Shatta Wale was seen dressed in black with a number of people including prison officers surrounding him.

The ‘Melissa’ hitmaker took a stroll through the prison while a number of inmates lined up behind wired fences to hail him.

Many of the inmates were heard shouting ‘paah paah paah’ in excitement of Wale’s appearance in the prison.