SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 29 action from the Premier League, with matches scheduled to run from Saturday 12 to Monday 14 March 2022.

The pick of Premier League matches for this round sees Manchester United host Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on the evening of Saturday 12 March. This clash is very much about two teams fighting for a spot in the top four, even though they have yet to fully realise their identities and potential under respective managers Ralf Rangnick and Antonio Conte respectively.

“We know we have to fight to build something important with the situation but it’s important to know the situation,” said Spurs boss Antonio Conte.

“Maybe our fans shouldn’t be disappointed with the [situation] – instead they should try and push us and stay behind us. The players need to find the right atmosphere and feel no pressure about a target that in this moment you can’t reach. I’ve been saying this since my arrival.”

Another intriguing clash sees Chelsea host Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge. While the Blues’ class is undeniable, the Magpies have been one of the headline-making teams of recent weeks, enjoying an upturn in form which has significantly boosted their survival hopes and will see them head to London with a measure of confidence that they can cause trouble for the reigning European and World champions.

“It’s a case of just getting the fundamentals right, and that means making sure the work on the training ground is as good and detailed as it can be, and making sure that the team is as organised as it can be,” said Newcastle boss Eddie Howe.

“Then, it’s about trying to develop every single player to the best of my ability, and that’s always been a huge focus of mine. Whether the player is in the team or out of the team, it’s about trying to make sure every player improves.”

Elsewhere in the Premier League this round champions Manchester City will be in action on Monday night away to Crystal Palace; Liverpool will face a testing game away to Brighton & Hove Albion in the early kick-off on Saturday; and Sunday’s pick is Arsenal welcoming Leicester City to the Emirates Stadium in London.

Premier League broadcast details, 12-14 March 2022

All times CAT

Saturday 12 March

14:30: Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360

17:00: Brentford v Burnley – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport GOtv Football

17:00: Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2

17:00: Leeds United v Norwich City – LIVE on SuperSport Action

17:00: Southampton v Watford – LIVE on SuperSport OTT2

19:30: Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

Sunday 13 March

16:00: Chelsea v Newcastle United – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

16:00: West Ham United v Aston Villa – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3

18:30: Arsenal v Leicester City – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

Monday 14 March