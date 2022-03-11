SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 28 action from La Liga, with matches scheduled to run from Friday 11 to Monday 14 March 2022.

DStv and GOtv are the only true home of football in Africa, offering a range and depth of action that no other rival can match – it’s literally ‘Unbeatable Football’! If you’re going to spend your money on something, it may as well be on the best football in the world.

SuperSport is also the only place to get English commentary on the legendary La Liga, where the top match for this round sees Real Betis host Athletic Bilbao at Estadio Benito Villamarin. Both teams are fighting for a place in continental club football for next season, with Los Verdiblancos setting their sights on the top four and the UEFA Champions League, while Los Leones are targeting the top six and spot in the UEFA Europa or Conference Leagues.

“We know the quality of the opposition, they are enjoying a great season and will have strong support at their home stadium,” said Athletic manager Marcelino García Toral. “We expect to have a difficult encounter, but I have faith in my players’ ability to pick up a good result, even against such a strong team with a great manager in Manuel Pellegrini.”

Real Madrid’s hunt for the title takes them to the beautiful island of Mallorca in the Mediterranean, where they will come up against a Los Piratas team fighting to move away from the lower reaches of the table and establish themselves as mid-tablers.

“A difficult game and soon after we will have played Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of the Champions League, which of course makes it difficult, but these are the challenges that we as a big club are used to dealing with,” said Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti.

Barcelona will back themselves to beat Osasuna at the Camp Nou, while champions Atletico Madrid will feel the same for their clash with Cadiz. Sevilla, meanwhile, have a tricky trip away to Rayo Vallecano, who have consistently punched above their weight this season – though lately they have struggled to build momentum.

“It is true that the environment of the beginning affects because everyone is aware of other things. I don’t know how to solve it, I only know that it hurts the team and I can’t say much more,” said Rayo boss Andoni Iraola.

No rival can compete with SuperSport’s coverage. Our viewers on DStv and GOtv enjoy an unrivalled selection of football from around the world!

Don’t miss the New Football Season on SuperSport on DStv and GOtv. Visit www.dstv.com and www.gotvafrica.com to subscribe or upgrade, and join in on the excitement. And while you’re on the move, you can stream matches on the DStv App.

La Liga broadcast details, 11-14 March 2022

All times CAT

Friday 11 March

22:00: Atletico Madrid v Cadiz – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Saturday 12 March

15:00: Levante v Espanyol – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

17:15: Granada v Elche – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

19:30: Villarreal v Celta Vigo – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2, SuperSport GOtv La Liga and SuperSport GOtv Football

22:00: Getafe v Valencia – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Sunday 13 March

15:00: Rayo Vallecano v Sevilla – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

17:15: Real Betis v Athletic Bilbao – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

19:30: Real Sociedad v Alaves – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

22:00: Barcelona v Osasuna – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2, SuperSport Maximo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Monday 14 March