The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources says it is not its responsibility to compensate victims of the Apiate explosion.

According to the Ministry, victims are not restrained from taking legal action to demand compensation.

This comes on the back of an appeal by former President John Mahama to government to work towards compensation for the victims.

Mr Mahama made the call on Tuesday when he visited the area to donate food items to the residents and also cash to the relief fund which the ministry has lauded him for.

But in a statement, the ministry has explained its preoccupation since the incident has been to provide emergency relief to victims, investigate the matter, apply necessary sanctions and reconstruct the town.

It has, therefore, in collaboration with relevant agencies provided emergency relief by moving the victims from tents to temporary accommodation.

However, the outfit says it is committed to raising enough funds to reconstruct the community and support the victims of the incident.

The Ministry has, therefore, called on Ghanaians to continually donate to the Fund to help raise enough funds to complete the reconstruction and support the community.