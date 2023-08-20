The Public Relations Officer of the Apiatse Relief Committee, Dr Thywill Quashie, is urgently appealing to the public for assistance in aiding the victims of the devastating Appiatse explosion.

The community is grappling with the aftermath of a tragic incident where a vehicle transporting mining explosives crashed, resulting in a destructive fire that claimed the lives of 13 individuals on January 20, 2022.

Dr. Quashie underscored the dire situation faced by the members of the Appiatse community, emphasizing the urgent need for support:

“The members of our community are enduring immense suffering due to the aftermath of the explosion. We are reaching out to the public, urging them to come to the aid of the victims who are currently grappling with the aftermath of this tragedy.” He said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show Friday.

Dr Quashie further emphasised the critical nature of the assistance required for the most vulnerable members of the community.

“Among those affected, there are not more than 200 individuals who are particularly vulnerable, including the elderly and other at-risk groups. These individuals desperately require support that they are currently unable to secure.”

He said the sole functioning pump that supplies water to the polytanks throughout the area is under strain due to the overall damage.

“The pump station itself is also in disrepair, compounding the difficulties experienced by our community.”

The committee’s efforts he noted to secure additional support have been met with challenges, as according to him, they have reached out to various companies, appealing for assistance, but are yet to receive any feedback from benevolent companies

It would be recalled that about 13 persons died in an explosive-induced fire when a vehicle carrying mining explosives crashed at Appiatse on January 20, 2022.

Meanwhile, the Chairperson of the Appiatse Support Fund, Rev. Dr. Joyce Aryee, reveals the encouraging news that considerable support has already been garnered for the community’s recovery effort.

The fund has received an amount of GHC62 million in donations, all aimed at facilitating the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the Appiatse township, which was devastated by fire early last year.

